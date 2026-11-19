Germany plans to halve the annual number of initial work permits for citizens of Western Balkan countries, including North Macedonia. The current quota of 50,000 permits is expected to fall to 25,000 permits per year.

On 4 November, the German government approved a proposal that envisages halving the number of workers who can receive initial approval for employment under the special regulation for the Western Balkans.

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Implementation of the new rules is expected to begin on 1 January 2027. However, for them to enter into force, the approval of the Bundesrat, the chamber representing Germany’s federal states, is also needed; it will examine the proposal on 18 December.

The measure affects citizens of six countries: North Macedonia, Serbia, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and Kosovo.

The special regulation, introduced in 2016, gives nationals from these countries the opportunity to work in Germany through simplified procedures, even without officially recognized professional qualifications.

With the proposed change, the number of new permits would be reduced by 25,000 per year, which would make employment prospects more difficult for citizens of the region aiming to work in Germany.

The proposal, however, has faced opposition from some German employers, business associations and seven federal states, which warn that the restriction could further deepen the labor shortage.

Germany’s Federal Employment Agency has also spoken out against the quota reduction, saying that the current quota should remain unchanged.

According to data from this agency, in September 2026 around 546,000 nationals from Western Balkan countries were employed in Germany, paying mandatory social security contributions.

German authorities indicate that the planned reduction stems from the governing coalition agreement and from previous political decisions to restrict labor migration.

If the proposal receives final approval, the new quota will apply from the beginning of next year. This does not mean a complete ban on employing North Macedonian citizens in Germany, as other legal pathways for entering the German labor market will remain open.