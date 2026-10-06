Koci opposes the president’s election: After the constitutional deadline expires, Kosovo must hold elections

Following the election of Justina Shiroka-Pula as president of Kosovo, lawyer Arianit Koci has raised concerns about compliance with the constitutional deadline for electing the country’s head of state.

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According to Koci, the procedure should have been completed by October 6. He believes that exceeding this deadline obliges the country to hold early elections, reports “Bota sot.”

Koci emphasized that paragraph 226 of the Constitutional Court’s ruling on cases KO256/26 and KO258/26 clearly stipulates that the Assembly is dissolved in accordance with the Constitution.

He also recalled that early elections must be held within 45 days of the day the Assembly is dissolved.

For the lawyer, holding elections is no longer a matter of political choice, but a constitutional obligation.