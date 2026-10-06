Enver Hasani: The election of Justina Shiroka-Pula as president is constitutional

Former Constitutional Court President Enver Hasani believes that the election of Justina Shiroka-Pula as president complies with the Constitution, even though the vote concluded several minutes after the deadline set by the Constitutional Court.

Të lidhura None found

According to Hasani, what is decisive is that the process began within the deadline. He stressed that counting the votes and announcing the result, even if they take a few minutes longer, do not constitute a constitutional issue.

Hasani also stated that the Assembly of the eleventh legislature has not been dissolved and remains fully functional, without any constitutional deficiency.

He expressed these views in an interview with KosovaPress.