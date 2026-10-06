Enver Hasani: The election of Justina Shiroka-Pula as president is constitutional

Enver Hasani: The election of Justina Shiroka-Pula as president is constitutional

Former Constitutional Court President Enver Hasani believes that the election of Justina Shiroka-Pula as president complies with the Constitution, even though the vote concluded several minutes after the deadline set by the Constitutional Court.

Të lidhura

None found

According to Hasani, what is decisive is that the process began within the deadline. He stressed that counting the votes and announcing the result, even if they take a few minutes longer, do not constitute a constitutional issue.

Hasani also stated that the Assembly of the eleventh legislature has not been dissolved and remains fully functional, without any constitutional deficiency.

He expressed these views in an interview with KosovaPress.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 01:25

Tags: , , ,
Ukraine faces a new debate: Has the time come for negotiations with Russia?

Ukraine faces a new debate: Has the time come for negotiations with Russia?
A 2,100-year-old ship carrying thousands of exceptionally well-preserved luxury ceramic vessels discovered off Turkey

A 2,100-year-old ship carrying thousands of exceptionally well-preserved luxury ceramic vessels discovered off Turkey
Clashes in parliament over territorial reform: Socialist Party group seeks 60-day suspension for Bardhi and Balliu

Clashes in parliament over territorial reform: Socialist Party group seeks 60-day suspension for Bardhi and Balliu
Euro weakens sharply against the dollar, fueling concerns about a new financial crisis

Euro weakens sharply against the dollar, fueling concerns about a new financial crisis
Meeting in Istanbul between Shasivari and the Turkish president: “With the friend of our country, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Meeting in Istanbul between Shasivari and the Turkish president: “With the friend of our country, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Durmishi: New methodology for the consumer basket reflects households’ actual spending

Durmishi: New methodology for the consumer basket reflects households’ actual spending
Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation

Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation
ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda

ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda