Haradinaj after approval of changes to the Specialist Chambers: The victory belongs to the protesters who stood firm

Haradinaj after approval of changes to the Specialist Chambers: The victory belongs to the protesters who stood firm

Daut Haradinaj of the Alliance reacted after the amendment law on the Specialist Chambers was approved.

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In a Facebook post, he described the decision as a success for the protesters who, according to him, did not back down for days.

Haradinaj also criticized those who, as he put it, made deals at the expense of the conviction of KLA leaders.

“This was a victory for the protesters who did not give up for days, while those who made deals at the expense of the conviction of KLA leaders should think carefully,” he wrote.

At the end of his reaction, Haradinaj concluded with the call: “KLA!”


Shtuar 7.10.2026 01:24

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