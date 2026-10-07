Knife attack at an Istanbul school leaves three students injured by 16-year-old classmate

Another serious incident was reported within 24 hours at a high school in Istanbul, where a dispute between students ended in a knife attack.

Të lidhura None found

The incident took place in the Barbaros Hayrettin Pasha neighborhood of Esenyurt. According to Turkish media reports, a 16-year-old is suspected of attacking two classmates, aged 15 and 14.

Another 14-year-old student was also injured during the altercation. He was near the scene where the fight broke out and suffered minor injuries.

The reason for the dispute between the students in the same class has not yet been disclosed. According to preliminary police information, the conflict escalated within moments, and the 16-year-old is suspected of using a knife against the two other students.

After authorities were notified, police and emergency crews quickly arrived at the school. The three injured students received first aid at the scene and were then taken to hospital, where they continue to receive medical treatment.

The 16-year-old suspect has been taken into police custody. Authorities have launched an investigation to establish the motive for the dispute and the full circumstances of the attack.

The incident comes a day after another attack in Istanbul. On Wednesday morning, a 15-year-old girl stabbed eight students at a high school in Başakşehir, while one of the injured girls, aged 10, died several hours later.