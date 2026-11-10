KLGJ head: No court has been built in 10 years of reform; land and 199 employees sought, Xhafaj criticizes Illyrian Guard

The KLGJ is seeking funding for new court buildings, but finding land remains a major obstacle to carrying out the projects.

Presenting the report to the Committee on Civic Initiatives, Cooperation and Institutional Oversight, KLGJ Chair Ilir Rusi said that only five of the country’s 20 courts operate in buildings purpose-built for that function.

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Rusi said the KLGJ had approached the municipalities of Kukës, Durrës, Fier, Lezhë and Tirana to secure land for courts, but had received no positive response. By contrast, the Municipality of Berat has decided to transfer a plot of its own land to the KLGJ. Nine million lekë have been allocated to draw up the detailed design for the new building.

Discussions also covered court security and the rising cost of services provided by Illyrian Guard. The KLGJ is seeking budget funds to purchase security equipment, while committee chair Fatmir Xhafaj voiced reservations about the company’s effectiveness and efficiency.

The institution has requested 199 additional employees for 2027 to fill vacancies for legal assistants, court clerks and security personnel. According to Rusi, the new Euronix technology system will require additional staff and electronic equipment.

Xhafaj said the lack of buildings was also hindering the recruitment of new employees. He said resolving infrastructure problems, particularly for Tirana’s courts and the Administrative Court of Appeal, was essential, as there was no space for new staff.

Rapporteur Evis Kushi said the 2027 draft budget allocates 6.67 billion lekë to the KLGJ and the judicial system. This is 74.22 million lekë less than the 2026 funding allocation.

Discussions in the committee:

Ilir Rusi – A considerable part of our requests relates to the construction of buildings. Since 2017, no new building intended for use as a court has been completed. That year, the Elbasan Court building was inaugurated. In 2016, the former Court of Appeal building was inaugurated; it now serves as the Court of First Instance of General Jurisdiction in Shkodër. In 2012, the former Korçë Court of Appeal and Court of First Instance buildings were completed, as were the former buildings of the Vlorë Court of Appeal and Gjirokastër Court of Appeal.

The system now has 20 courts, but only five are housed in buildings purpose-built as courts: the two Special Courts—the Court of First Instance and the Court of Appeal—as well as the Courts of First Instance of General Jurisdiction in Shkodër, Elbasan and Korçë. The other buildings have been adapted for use as courts. During the 10 years of judicial reform, we have not built a single building that was designed as a court from the outset. For this reason, we have requested construction funding, as well as land from the municipalities of Kukës, Durrës, Fier, Lezhë and Tirana. They have not made the requested land available to us.

However, we have also had a positive development. In July this year, Berat’s Municipal Council decided to transfer to the KLGJ a plot owned by the municipality. We have allocated 9 million lekë for the detailed design and aim to seek funding this year and next to build the new Berat Court of First Instance.

For a long time, we have also asked the Municipality of Tirana to provide land for the Court of General Jurisdiction and the Court of Appeal of General Jurisdiction. A building at the Court of First Instance site could be expanded and renovated, but the land has not been made available because the ministry responsible for the expropriation has not completed the necessary actions. We have again requested 200 million lekë for this court.

We are requesting 110 million lekë in additional funds for goods and services. Postal service costs have doubled, and the cost of services provided by the security company Illyrian Guard has also changed.

Funding has been allocated to rent premises for the Administrative Court of Appeal, the Court of General Jurisdiction and the Court of First Instance because the space available to them is limited.

We have also requested 215 million lekë in additional funds for court security. This funding was planned for the purchase of office and security equipment. Even though we do not have the necessary premises, we can at least provide equipment that improves security in the courts.

As for staffing, we allocated the 100 positions you approved among security personnel, court clerks and legal assistants. For next year, we have requested a further 199 employees, as there are vacancies that need to be filled.

Evis Kushi – The 2027 draft budget for the High Judicial Council and the judicial system is 6.67 billion lekë. Compared with 2026, funding is reduced by 74.22 million lekë. The number of positions remains at 1,192, with no increase in staffing levels.

Fatmir Xhafaj – There are many issues here and, to be honest, we do not know where to begin.

There are also issues that the KLGJ needs to address internally, including the performance of administrative staff. We cannot request funds while budgets go unspent year after year.

Ms. Çausholli, how the issue of higher service fees will be resolved is a separate matter. Illyrian Guard’s effectiveness and efficiency should also be reviewed separately. But, at a minimum, it has to be paid—or we will shut it down. They are a state within a state; they make demands and, of course, the money comes from the budget.

Postal fees have doubled, although one could argue that courts should not have to pay them, and this will affect the budget. Then there are rents and land for three courts; I need to ask the chair about that. The Gordian knot is the Tirana Administrative Court of First Instance, particularly the Administrative Court of Appeal, the Court of Appeal of General Jurisdiction and the Tirana Court of First Instance. If their infrastructure problems are resolved, employees can also be appointed, because right now there is nowhere for them to sit. That is a fact, regardless of the major debate surrounding it. The question also concerns the study and design: have these been included in the 84 million and 900 million lekë for the design and construction of five new courts? If not, the situation is very concerning, and I must raise this issue with the government myself.