Explosion in Elbasan apartment building / Minister Demo: No family will be left without support

Today, Interior Minister Ervin Demo visited Elbasan, where he met with families affected by the explosion in an apartment building to hear their concerns and personally oversee the measures being taken to provide housing and find a permanent solution.

Accompanied by representatives of central and local institutions, Minister Demo learned about the needs of families forced to leave their homes. He stressed that residents’ safety and practical support for every family are the institutions’ top priority.

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“We are here today to demonstrate the clear commitment of all institutions to resolving this situation. We will continue to follow this issue closely to find a long-term solution,” Demo said.

During the discussion, residents expressed their appreciation for the firefighters’ response and professionalism in dealing with the aftermath of the explosion. They also welcomed Minister Demo’s presence, the support offered and his personal commitment to following the affected families’ concerns closely until a permanent solution is found.

Safe housing and meeting the families’ daily needs remain the immediate concerns. The Municipality of Elbasan is providing support through a rent subsidy and other measures needed during this transitional period.

“The municipality is here to provide immediate help and support through this transitional period, but this situation certainly requires a longer-term solution. That will require action and cooperation from several institutions,” the minister said.

Regarding the future of the damaged building, Demo stressed that every decision would be based on a technical assessment, with the safety of residents’ lives taking precedence over everything else.

“We are awaiting the final report, and after that, the options we consider will be based on its findings. Engineers will assess the building’s structure and any work that could be carried out. Based on that information, we will determine the options for resolving the issue,” Demo said.

The minister called for ongoing coordination among the responsible institutions so that the technical assessment, housing support and steps toward a long-term solution proceed without unnecessary delays.

The visit to Elbasan is part of Minister Demo’s approach of staying close to residents, hearing their concerns directly and pursuing practical solutions to problems affecting daily life. The institutions will remain engaged until a solution for the affected families has been determined and implemented.

Also taking part in the visit were Elbasan County Prefect Ilir Bejtja, Mayor Gledian Llatja, representatives of Civil Emergencies and experts from the Institute of Construction.