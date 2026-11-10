Jashari meets deputy director of NATO’s Military Medicine Centre of Excellence

Jashari meets deputy director of NATO’s Military Medicine Centre of Excellence

Lieutenant General Bashkim Jashari, commander of the Kosovo Security Force (KSF), has met with Colonel Zoltan Vekerdi, deputy director of NATO’s Military Medicine Centre of Excellence.

Colonel Vekerdi is leading a group of ten military personnel from the centre who are in Kosovo to validate two KSF ROLE 1 teams.

Të lidhura

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At the meeting, Jashari thanked Vekerdi for his continued support and cooperation. He also praised the centre’s contribution to developing and improving the KSF’s medical capabilities.

The KSF said the talks focused on cooperation among professionals, sharing experiences and applying NATO standards in military medicine.

The parties also discussed operational medical sustainability, the revalidation of ROLE 1 teams, the KSF’s involvement in the centre’s activities and its participation in the “Vigorous Warrior 28” (VW28) field exercise.

The validation aims to assess and further develop the operational capabilities of the KSF’s medical teams, strengthening their interoperability and readiness in line with NATO standards.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 16:17

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