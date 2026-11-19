The Commander of the Kosovo Security Force’s Land Force, Brigadier General Mehmet Lladrovci, was received today in a meeting by his Albanian counterpart, Major General Petrit Çuni, who leads Albania’s Land Force.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of Albania’s Land Force Command, where the two commanders discussed further deepening cooperation between the two armies.

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According to the official announcement, special emphasis was placed during the talks on organizing joint exercises, improving interoperability, and strengthening operational capabilities.

The meeting also reaffirmed the mutual commitment to deepening the strategic partnership and further strengthening ties between the two countries.