Specialist Prosecutor Kimberly West has welcomed the judgment and sentences handed down to Hashim Thaçi, Bashkim Smakaj, Fadil Fazliu and Hajredin Kuçi in the case concerning obstruction of justice. She said that the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office (SPO) would continue investigating and prosecuting offenses of this nature.

According to the SPO, the trial established that Hashim Thaçi, Bashkim Smakaj and Fadil Fazliu had committed offenses against the administration of justice. These included attempts to obstruct officials in the performance of their duties, as well as contempt of court, through unlawful interference with protected witnesses.

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The court found that Thaçi had played a leading role in coordinating these efforts and also found him guilty of violating the confidentiality of the proceedings. Hajredin Kuçi was found guilty of one count of contempt of court, while Isni Kilaj was acquitted.

Prosecutor West said the ruling sends a clear message: no one, regardless of position or status, can escape accountability when attempting to undermine the rule of law, disclose confidential court material or influence witnesses.

She emphasized that such actions harm the integrity of judicial proceedings. The SPO, she said, will remain committed to investigating and prosecuting offenses against the administration of justice.

The SPO statement said the charges in the “Thaçi and others” case were supported by covert audio recordings authorized by the court, as well as seized materials.

According to the prosecution, this evidence shows that, while being held in detention in The Hague, Thaçi gave his visitors unlawful instructions to communicate with SPO witnesses in the war crimes trial against him.