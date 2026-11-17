Xhavit Jashari, chairman of the Association of Families of KLA Martyrs, has reacted to the decision by Kosovo President Justina Shiroka-Pula to return the Law on the Specialist Chambers to the Assembly. He described the move as unjust and said that the president cannot be considered blameless in this case.

According to Jashari, returning the law for reconsideration without clearly presenting the specific objections is unacceptable. He described the request to return it to the Assembly as shameful.

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“We will review them together, but the president is not blameless either, because if an unjust request was made—which I think was a shameful act—to call for the law to be returned to Parliament, I think it is questionable how right it was for the president to return the law for amendments without indicating a single line as to where the objections to this law are. This was also argued by those who drafted it and participated in sending this law for a vote,” Jashari said.

He expressed suspicion that political interests could be behind the decision, emphasizing that they have still not received explanations for the reasons the law was returned or for the content of the objections to it.

“We have no answer explaining why the law was returned or where the objections are, but according to the statements, that law has no objections—it was returned in its entirety, with a request for it to be voted on again. We have the right to think that this is a political game. We call on you to stop such games when the war and sacrifice are at stake, because no one has the right to compromise our sacred war,” he said.

On October 22, President Justina Shiroka-Pula returned to the Assembly, for reconsideration, the Law on Amending and Supplementing the Law on the Specialist Chambers and the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office. The Presidency announced that the decision was made following an official proposal by the PDK Parliamentary Group, with the aim of reviewing provisions related to the jurisdiction and mandate of the Specialist Chambers, as well as ensuring the constitutional rights of the persons being tried in The Hague.