The Speaker of the Assembly, Niko Peleshi, has sent an official letter to the President of the Venice Commission, Marta Cartabia, in which he requests that the institution’s rapporteurs travel to Albania to discuss recommendations for the draft law “On the financing of political parties” in the framework of the electoral reform.

The letter is dated November 18, 2026, and in it Peleshi expresses the wish for this visit to be organized as soon as possible, preferably within the next week or, as an alternative, in the following week, depending on the rapporteurs’ calendar.

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According to him, the visit would allow the review of the recommendations contained in the Joint Opinion of the Venice Commission and the Directorate General for Human Rights and the Rule of Law of the Council of Europe, adopted in June, as well as an assessment of the progress of drafting the draft law.

The document emphasizes that the Special Parliamentary Commission for Electoral Reform, established by Assembly Decision no. 74, dated October 27, 2025, has ranked the drafting of the law on the financing of political parties as a top priority, alongside completing the remaining OSCE/ODIHR recommendations.

In this context, two rounds of consultations have been held with political forces, civil society organizations and international partners. After these meetings, the Commission’s experts have analyzed and incorporated into the draft law the suggestions and recommendations received from the Venice Commission, OSCE/ODIHR and civil society.

Referring to letter no. 1842 Prot., dated April 27, 2026, through which the draft law “On the financing of political parties” was submitted to the Venice Commission for an opinion, Peleshi informs Cartabia about the progress of drafting and reviewing this act.

In the letter, on behalf of the Assembly and in his capacity as Speaker, he expresses appreciation for the continued cooperation and valuable contribution of the Venice Commission to strengthening democratic institutions, consolidating the rule of law and improving Albanian electoral legislation.

Peleshi also requests that, during further work to reflect all the recommendations of the Joint Opinion, a visit by the Venice Commission’s rapporteurs to Tirana be organized. Its purpose would be to exchange views on the progress achieved, clarify the recommendations and ensure that they are properly reflected in the revised version of the draft law.

In conclusion, he thanks the Venice Commission for its continued cooperation and support, expressing the conviction that this contribution will help successfully finalize the Commission’s work and further advance electoral legislation in Albania.