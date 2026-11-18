In Serbia, questions are being asked about who enabled Milan Radoičić to leave. He has taken responsibility for the armed attack in Banjska. The questions intensified after the Belgrade High Court issued an arrest warrant for him on Tuesday.

The Forum for Security and Democracy (FBD) called on institutions to clarify as soon as possible all the circumstances surrounding Radoičić’s disappearance. The organization said the issue should be the top priority for the prosecution, police and security services, as the case, in its view, demonstrates an alarming state of affairs in the security sector, the Beta news agency reported.

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According to the FBD, while the new institutions of government are being formed, parallel security structures with ties to parts of the former government could cause Serbia major harm. The forum warned that these structures are now trying to erase all traces.

Savo Manojlović, head of the Kreni-Promeni movement, also called for answers. As the KoSSev portal reported, he wrote on X that the institutions should say who allowed Radoičić to leave despite a court-imposed travel ban, who protected him and why there was silence for days.

The court ordered that Radoičić be placed on a wanted list and remanded him in custody for up to 30 days after he failed to appear at the Savski Venac police station on November 15. Two days earlier, on November 13, former Serbian BIA intelligence officer Milan Zvezdanović said on N1 television that he had unofficial information that Radoičić had left for Russia. No institution has confirmed this information.

In Kosovo, Radoičić’s name is listed first in the indictment of 45 people over the September 24, 2023 attack. Kosovo Police Sergeant Afrim Bunjaku was killed in the attack.