Kidnapping and murder of Eglant Koçi / Court of Appeal releases Enea Zyferi from custody, suspected of aiding the perpetrator

The Court of Appeal has changed the security measure imposed on Enea Zyferi, who is suspected of aiding the perpetrator in the case involving the kidnapping and murder of Eglant Koçi, which took place in June of this year.

The court decided to replace the previous measure of “detention in prison” with “house arrest,” easing the restrictions imposed on the 25-year-old.

Të lidhura None found

Zyferi was arrested earlier by police on suspicion of aiding Armand Shakaj, who is wanted in connection with the disappearance of 34-year-old Eglant Koçi.

How did it happen?

Eglant Koçi lost contact with his family on June 4, 2026, after he was last seen riding a motorcycle near Wilson Square in Tirana. The following day, his family reported him missing to the police.

The investigation led to Armand Shakaj’s bar, where Koçi is suspected to have gone to meet him. Security camera footage and investigative work raised suspicions that the 34-year-old had been held captive there and later transported in a vehicle.

According to information made public by investigators, Koçi’s motorcycle was later found near 5 Maji Street in Tirana, while the vehicle he is suspected to have been transported in was seized as material evidence.

On June 18, 2026, a decomposed body was found in the territory of Cerrujë village, in the area between Tirana and Elbasan.

What role is Enea Zyferi suspected of playing?

Zyferi said he had seen Eglant Koçi enter the bar but did not know whether he had left afterward.

He said Armand Shakaj had asked him to turn off the bar’s lights, claiming he was going to take out a refrigerator. According to Zyferi’s testimony, Shakaj also asked him the next day to take the vehicle to a car wash.

Zyferi denied knowing about the kidnapping or Koçi’s fate. However, investigators suspect that he helped Shakaj after the incident.

Armand Shakaj still wanted

Armand Shakaj, 41, has been declared wanted by police as the person suspected of organizing and carrying out Eglant Koçi’s kidnapping.

Security cameras captured Shakaj carrying a bag and a black sack, which are suspected of possibly containing the victim’s body. He is then suspected of placing it in his vehicle.

Another element of the investigation concerns the vehicle being transported by tow truck to the Iba area, reportedly because it had broken down. During searches of the vehicle, investigators reported finding traces of blood and tools.

As for the motive, one of the main lines of inquiry concerns cryptocurrency activity and suspicions of financial disputes between the victim and the suspected perpetrator.