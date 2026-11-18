Shenzhen has become a meeting point for global diplomacy and business as the 2026 APEC summit gets underway.

Representatives from 21 Asia-Pacific economies are examining the outlook for trade, investment and economic development amid global uncertainty and trade disputes. International attention, however, is also focused on an expected meeting between US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Të lidhura None found

The summit’s economic agenda is expected to cover the expansion of free trade, the promotion of investment and deeper cooperation among countries in the region.

Trade tensions and growing protectionism are a particular concern, increasing uncertainty for companies and international supply chains. Participants are also expected to discuss regional economic integration, simpler customs procedures, infrastructure links and increased cross-border trade.

Artificial intelligence and digital transformation are also among the meeting’s priorities. APEC aims to encourage the adoption of new technologies in industry, services and the public sector, seeing them as drivers of productivity and future economic growth. Discussions will also cover energy security, food security and sustainable development.

Large screens have been installed in the summit’s media center to broadcast events and meetings. Journalists from various countries are following developments, while media and international interest extends beyond economic issues to the meeting of the three presidents.

Trump, Putin and Xi are expected to meet together in Shenzhen on November 19. The Kremlin has said the talks will take place at the Chinese president’s official residence, rather than in the main building hosting summit events.

Topics expected to be discussed by the leaders include international security, nuclear disarmament and developments in global conflicts. Trump has expressed interest in talks on reducing nuclear weapons, while the war in Ukraine and the conflict with Iran remain part of the backdrop of international tensions.