KEK explains why more visible smoke is expected from the Kosova A power plant

KEK explains why more visible smoke is expected from the Kosova A power plant

The Kosovo Energy Corporation (KEK) announced that the startup of Unit A4 at the Kosova A power plant began in the early hours of Friday. During this phase, which is expected to last about 3–4 hours, smoke from the chimney may be more visible.

KEK explained that startup is a necessary technical step in bringing lignite-fired units back into operation. According to the corporation, the smoke may temporarily become more visible as the boiler gradually heats up and the combustion process stabilizes.

Të lidhura

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Acknowledging that this may cause concern, the corporation asked residents of the Municipality of Obiliq and surrounding areas for their understanding.

Once the technical procedures are complete, Unit A4 is expected to be connected to the power grid soon and gradually move into stable operation. KEK has not said why its operation had previously been interrupted.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 11:08

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