Democratic Party deputy leader Belind Këlliçi spoke out against the violent police intervention at today’s protest outside the prime minister’s office, where citizens are demanding Edi Rama’s resignation. Speaking on behalf of the Democratic Party, he strongly condemned the violence and called for an immediate end to all forms of repression.

According to Këlliçi, the citizens gathered outside the prime minister’s office are protesting peacefully but are facing violence, being dragged away and taken into police custody. He described the officers as bandits in uniform, accusing them of once again forcibly taking away young women and men tonight who had gathered solely to exercise their universal right to peaceful protest.

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In his statement, the Democratic Party deputy leader stressed that the protesters were doing nothing else and were not even blocking traffic, as they were standing on the pavement. He said their calls for Edi Rama to step down were the only means they were using to protest and were precisely the reason for the violence against them.

Këlliçi called Rama the most corrupt prime minister in Europe and accused him of now also obstructing the exercise of fundamental human rights and freedoms. He claimed that the head of government was using his instruments of violence within the State Police to attack and intimidate the citizens of Tirana.

He also warned police officers and those giving them orders that, in his view, they were taking part in a criminal campaign for which they would be held accountable. Këlliçi said that after the fall of the man he described as an autocrat—a day he said was not far off—they would all face justice.

The Democratic Party deputy leader said that no one, from the first to the last, would escape accountability for every blow, assault, violent clash, forcible removal or act of torture inflicted on Albania’s young people.

In closing, Këlliçi called on young women and men to show the man he called an abuser on November 28 that his days were numbered. He said this was the final stretch for Rama, whom he described as a narco-dictator.