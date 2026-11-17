U.S. fighter jets struck a missile launch base on the island of Qeshm in the Persian Gulf on Tuesday.

Reuters reported the strike, citing a U.S. military official. According to the official, the operation was carried out in response to Iranian attacks on U.S. personnel and assets in the region.

Të lidhura None found

Qeshm, the largest island in the Persian Gulf, is strategically important because of its proximity to the Strait of Hormuz. The maritime corridor is one of the world’s most important routes for transporting oil and gas.

The island is seen as a key point for controlling maritime traffic in the area, and Iranian military installations, including missile systems, are believed to be located there.

U.S. authorities have not yet disclosed which other sites were hit, how much damage was caused or what the consequences of the operation were.

The strike comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining a central point of diplomatic and military friction between the two countries.