Berisha on the Rama-Spiropali clash: She did not have MP Marjana Koçeku’s courage

Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha has reacted to developments within the Socialist Party and the relationship between Prime Minister Edi Rama and Elisa Spiropali, following a request to expel the former foreign minister from the party.

Berisha said that Spiropali did not show the same courage as independent MP Marjana Koçeku in taking a stand against the prime minister.

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Sali Berisha: Elisa Spiropali did not have the courage, I must say, she did not have MP Koçeku’s courage. She voted for Edi Rama even on occasions when she should never have voted for him.

However, Berisha added that it is better late than never and expressed hope that other MPs, at this critical moment for the country, will also stand on the side of the citizens.