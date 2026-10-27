Këlliçi accuses the prosecution: Around 1,000 young people were detained or arrested, but no police officer has been detained over violence against students

Këlliçi accuses the prosecution: Around 1,000 young people were detained or arrested, but no police officer has been detained over violence against students

Belind Këlliçi, a member of parliament and deputy leader of the Democratic Party, criticized the Tirana Prosecutor’s Office for failing to take action against police officers and officials who, he said, were involved in violence against student protesters.

In a Facebook post, he said nearly two weeks had passed since the protests began, but no police officer or official had been detained. Këlliçi referred to footage and testimony published about the violence against young people.

Të lidhura

None found

The Democratic Party MP claims that around 1,000 young people have been detained or arrested during this period, including 250 minors, while dozens of people have been injured.

Belind Këlliçi’s full statement:

Two weeks have passed since the start of what I describe as a wave of police terror against students, young people and high school students. Nevertheless, the Tirana Prosecutor’s Office has not detained a single police officer, chief or superior who, according to my claims, took part directly or gave orders for the brutal violence that left dozens injured.

In two weeks, uniformed and plainclothes officers detained and arrested 1,000 young people, including 250 minors. According to Këlliçi, this inhumane operation was carried out solely to protect Edi Rama’s position.

Despite the evidence and testimony that, as he says, all Albanians have seen, no one in the police force has yet been detained over this incident, which he describes as a major crime.

How long does Tirana Prosecutor Arenc Çela need to fulfill the duty for which he is paid?


Shtuar 27.10.2026 19:48

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