Ex-boyfriend sentenced to life in prison for killing Ilaria Sula in Italy: Her parents say justice has been served

Mark Samson, 24, has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder in Italy of Ilaria Sula, his 22-year-old Albanian ex-partner.

The Court of Assizes reached its decision after nearly three hours of deliberations. The hearing was held in the high-security courtroom at Rebibbia prison.

Të lidhura None found

Samson was found guilty of intentional murder, with the aggravating circumstances of premeditation, base motives and his romantic relationship with the victim. He is also accused of concealing the body.

Represented by attorneys Paolo Foti and Alessandro Pillito, Samson was not in the courtroom when the verdict was read.

After the sentence was announced, the young woman’s parents, Flamur and Gëzime Sula, spoke about the pain of their loss and stressed that the verdict could not undo the tragedy.

“Justice has been served, but no court decision will bring our daughter back,” they told the media.

The Sula family was represented in the proceedings by attorney Giuseppe Sforza.

The life sentence marks a significant milestone in the legal case over the murder of the 22-year-old, an event that shocked public opinion in Italy and Albania.