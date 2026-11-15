KEK workers announce protest in Pristina on November 19

Workers at the Kosovo Energy Corporation (KEK) have announced that they will protest again in Pristina on November 19, demanding fair wages and better working conditions.

According to the New KEK Union, the protest will begin at 11:00 a.m. The union has called on workers to remain united in their demands.

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In its announcement, the union says workers are seeking a future with fair wages for themselves, their children, families and parents, as well as the preservation of their dignity and the opportunity to feel proud of the work they do at KEK.

The union expresses dissatisfaction with low wages, heavy workloads and the high risks it says workers face every day. It opposes impoverishment, mistreatment and a lack of recognition and dignity, also highlighting the exhaustion and damage to health caused by these conditions.

The announcement concludes with a message that the workers remain determined and united.