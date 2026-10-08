KEDS announces power outages during the day

The Kosovo Electricity Distribution Company (KEDS) has announced that work will be carried out today to improve the safety of the energy system. For this reason, electricity supply will be temporarily interrupted in several areas.

Të lidhura None found

Pristina – Essential work to ensure system safety

From the 220/10[kV] Drenas substation, the 10[kV] Llapushnik feeder (code: 16100028) will be disconnected from 10:00 to 15:30.

The following areas will be left without power: Llapushnik, Orllat, Negrovc, Terpezë, Berisha, Novosella and Kleçka.

The outage is due to preventive maintenance, route clearing, and intervention to eliminate faults and issues identified during drone inspections.

From the 110/35/10[kV] Palaj substation, the 10 kV J03 Palaj feeder (code: 18024001) will be disconnected from 10:00 to 15:30.

The outage will affect the following areas: Hamidi, Bivolak, Kastriot, Zhilivod, Graçanicë, Hakif Dedinca, Lajthishtë, Leskoc, Haxhi Zeka, Mehmet Rexha, Sibovc, Katushnicë, Sibovc I Ulët, Hade, Hade e Re, Hade Lagjja Mirenve, Sharban Mahalla e Brajshorve, Shipitullë, Grabovoc I Ulët, Rexhep Mjeku, Graboc, Graboc I Epërm, Grabovc, Grabovoc I Epërm, Haxhi Hasani Street – Grabovc, Grabovoc I Ulëtë, 12 Qeshori Street, Guri i Plakes Street, Miradi e Epërme, Gllavotinë, Caravodicë, Palaj, Mazgit I Ulët, Kastriot i Vjetër, Hamit Thaqi, Iset Likovci, Toplica, Bella Vista, Sibovc Lutfi Krasniqi Street.

The work involves preventive maintenance and route clearing.

From the 110/35/10[kV] Fushë Kosova 1 substation, the 10kV J20 Fushë Kosova II feeder (code: 15100005) will be disconnected from 08:00 to 12:00.

The outage will affect part of the city of Fushë Kosova, while the reason is feeder verification.

Prizren – Work by third parties

From the 35/10[kV] Prizreni IV substation, the 10[kV] J16 Turkish KFOR feeder (code: 30033016) will be disconnected from 10:00 to 14:00.

The following streets will be without electricity: Sali Bytyqi Street, Turgut Ozel Street, Elbasani Street, Beteja e Lumes Street and King Pleurat Street.

The outage is being carried out to implement works under the PEE.

From the 110/10[kV] Prizreni 3 substation, the 10kV J26 Zhupa feeder (code: 31000026) will be disconnected from 09:00 to 14:00.

The affected areas are: Manasterice, Llokvice, Neprogoshte, Reqan, Pllanjane, Lubinje e Epërme, Lubinje e Ulët, Gornja selle, Mushnikove, Ts Prevalla, HOTEL Sharri, Ts Sat styro, Ts Shpia e bardhe, Sredska, Stajkovc, Bogoshevc and Drajqiq.

The reason for the outage is route clearing.

Mitrovica – Essential work to ensure system safety

At the 110/10[kV] Mitrovica 2 substation, from the 10kV J14 Kushtova feeder, the following substations will be disconnected from 08:00 to 14:00:

Substation: TSSH Ortwein Blerim Ibrahimi (code: 70000005028)

Substation: Koshtovë Seferi 2 (code: 70000005008)

Substation: Ferma Koshtovë (code: 70000005026)

Substation: Koshtovë 5 (Seferi) (code: 70000005023)

Substation: Lagja Sadiku (code: 70000005025)

The outage will affect the Koshtovë area. The reason is the relocation of the network.

Gjakova – Essential work to ensure system safety

At the 110/10[kV] Mitrovica 2 substation, from the 10kV J14 Kushtova feeder, the following substations will be disconnected from 08:00 to 14:00:

Substation: TSSH Ortwein Blerim Ibrahimi (code: 70000005028)

Substation: Koshtovë Seferi 2 (code: 70000005008)

Substation: Ferma Koshtovë (code: 70000005026)

Substation: Koshtovë 5 (Seferi) (code: 70000005023)

Substation: Lagja Sadiku (code: 70000005025)

The affected area is Koshtovë, while the outage is being carried out to relocate the network.