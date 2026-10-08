Demaku: Changes to the Specialist Chambers are legal regulation, not interference in justice

Fadil Demaku, a PDK MP in the Kosovo Assembly, said on the “RTK Prime” program that the amendments adopted to the law on the Specialist Chambers do not constitute interference in judicial proceedings, but rather establish the legal rules governing their operation.

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Referring to the positions expressed by the European Union and the German Embassy after the law was approved in its second reading, Demaku described the reactions as expected. He emphasized that the Kosovo Assembly has the authority to adopt laws and amend them.

“This concerns the law that determines how these institutions operate. This is our responsibility, because we are the ones who draft and adopt laws,” Demaku said.

According to the PDK MP, the approved amendments are intended to clarify the legal framework under which the creation of the Specialist Chambers was voted on.

“This is not interference, but regulation,” he said, explaining that interference would mean influencing a specific judicial process.

Demaku also emphasized that the Constitutional Chamber of the Specialist Chambers was not established to oversee, direct or obstruct the Kosovo Assembly in adopting laws. “That chamber is not there to control, direct or prevent the Kosovo Parliament from making laws or legal amendments,” he declared.

Regarding the new president, Justina Shiroka-Pula, Demaku said he expects her to promulgate the law adopted by the Assembly. “I consider her to be a student of the Constitution as well. I have the utmost respect for the president,” he said.

He called on Kosovo’s institutions and the country’s intellectual community to work together to implement the law and defend the war of the Kosovo Liberation Army. “All the country’s institutions, as well as the intellectual community we have here, must direct all their creative and professional energy toward ensuring that the law is implemented and serves to defend the war of the Kosovo Liberation Army,” Demaku said.

In conclusion, the PDK MP reiterated his position that the legal amendments are not intended to influence the justice system. “We are not interfering in justice; we are making a law to deliver true justice,” he concluded.