The chairman of the Democratic League of Kosovo, Lumir Abdixhiku, today voiced strong criticism of the 2027 draft budget, noting that the government’s approach remains focused on social assistance, while the country’s economy needs investments that would generate growth and improve citizens’ quality of life.

In the Assembly plenary session, where next year’s draft budget is being discussed, Abdixhiku acknowledged that financial support is necessary for citizens, but stressed that it does not constitute a sustainable solution to the structural economic challenges facing Kosovo.

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He noted that rising prices and inflationary pressures are making life more difficult for Kosovar families, while the lack of investment is blocking long-term improvements in their well-being.

Abdixhiku: Inflation and rising costs are making life harder for citizens

“A budget that promises higher wages, child allowances — people’s needs are great, every aid is awaited with hope, and in the current circumstances this aid is the only one. Look at this year’s inflation, then tell a Kosovar family waiting for state aid how a measure that is only assistance is also the source of their problems. Therefore, I understand the difficulty of a topic like this in the public eye. This truth tells us clearly that with a social state, with aid, without investment, we will never have a good life in Kosovo; this way we will continue to remain last in Europe,” Abdixhiku declared.

The LDK leader warned that continued dependence on monetary aid, in the absence of adequate investment, could create a vicious circle in which prices rise and ever more state support is needed.

He called on the government to prioritize investment in strategically important sectors, especially energy and infrastructure, stressing that the country urgently needs major development projects.

Abdixhiku: Investment in strategic sectors must be a government priority

“Prices will rise even more, we will need more aid for these prices, and this aid will raise prices again. And in this whole economic spiral we will be left without the only thing, without investment. Both aid and investment can be done, but more investment than aid. This should be the policy of the poorest country in Europe. There are no sectors that do not need drastic investment. We must have investment in energy; we are buying electricity. We can build new power plants. There must be investment in infrastructure, in roads. It is a great shame, honestly, that we are still talking about asphalt; we only need to pave roads,” Abdixhiku said.

The 2027 draft budget, presented by Prime Minister Albin Kurti, foresees a total of 4.27 billion euros.