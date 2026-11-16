Kadriu on the Hague cases in Macedonia: Trajanov’s initiative is unfounded, the matter has been adjudicated

Constitutional Court judge Osman Kadriu’s term ends in December. He announced this tonight on the program “Debate on Shenja,” where he also spoke about cases he has reviewed as reporting judge that are still awaiting a hearing.

According to Kadriu, his colleague Darko’s term also ends in December, while Judge Naser Ajdari’s term expires in two months.

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Kadriu explained that the cases on which he has completed his work as reporting judge and submitted his reports now only need to be considered at a court hearing. One of them concerns the Hague cases. He distinguished these cases from those for which proceedings have not yet begun.

As for the case concerning the Hague cases, the judge said he had concluded the proceedings five or six months ago and prepared a written report. At the end of the report, in accordance with the Court’s rules, is the petitum—that is, the proposal on how the initiative submitted by Pavle Trajanov should be resolved.

Kadriu described the initiative as unfounded and said he had supported his proposal with facts and documents. According to him, the Constitutional Court has already ruled on this matter, which is known in law as “res judicata,” or a matter already adjudicated.

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