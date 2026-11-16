Ahmeti: Early elections are the only way forward

BDI leader Ali Ahmeti said the country can find a solution only through early parliamentary elections.

He recalled that Hristijan Mickoski had also warned that difficult days lie ahead.

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“In my view, the only way out for the country is to hold early elections. Mickoski himself said that difficult days and a difficult year await us. Therefore, the only way to move toward developments that could bring solutions for citizens is through early elections,” Ahmeti told TV21.

Asked whether he believes early elections will be called, Ahmeti said he sees no other alternative for citizens.