Warnings from the Kosovo government about a difficult winter have prompted an ironic response from Time Kadrijaj, a member of the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK), who criticized the state of the electricity supply.

In a Facebook post, Kadrijaj emphasized that power shortages are already affecting citizens. Addressing them by asking whether they had electricity, she said that she herself was facing darkness and described the situation as only the beginning.

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The lawmaker continued her irony by contrasting the government’s warning about difficulties during the winter with the current situation, saying that citizens were merely standing by and watching.