The European Union summit with the Western Balkans, to be held in Brussels on [date], is expected to bring another call directed at Kosovo and Serbia to implement the agreements reached in the dialogue, while the EU stresses that the lack of normalization of relations remains an obstacle on their path toward European integration.

Brussels continues to treat the dialogue as an essential process for the European future of both countries and demands concrete progress in fulfilling the agreed obligations.

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However, the European Union’s approach toward Kosovo and Serbia continues to be criticized, especially due to the pressure exerted on Kosovo, while Serbia, according to critics, has not been held sufficiently accountable for failing to implement its agreements and obligations.

In this context, the question arises whether Brussels is maintaining an equal stance toward both parties, how much this approach is affecting the dialogue process, and what Kosovo should demand at the upcoming summit.

Political analyst Zejnullah Jakupi assesses that the Kosovo–Serbia dialogue and the European integration process should be based on equality, reciprocity, and mutual responsibility. He emphasizes that Kosovo should not face unilateral pressure from the EU, while Serbia must be held accountable for unimplemented agreements.

According to him, the relationship between Kosovo, Serbia, and the European Union should be built on the principle of equality, reciprocity, and shared responsibility. European integration should not be turned into an instrument of pressure against Kosovo, but should be a merit-based process where each party is assessed on fulfilling its own obligations.

Jakupi adds that Kosovo has shown readiness for dialogue and normalization of relations, but dialogue cannot be a process where demands and obligations fall on only one party. If Serbia does not fulfill the agreements and does not take responsibility for its actions, then the EU should demand concrete accountability and not impose unilateral pressure on Kosovo.

He underlines that Kosovo should seek clear guarantees from Brussels, with deadlines and monitoring mechanisms for the implementation of agreements, and that Kosovo’s European perspective should not be hindered by disputes with Serbia. Dialogue, according to him, should be based on equality, without double standards and without unilateral concessions.

Regarding guarantees from Brussels, Jakupi says a clear, transparent, and measurable process is needed. Before taking on new obligations, Kosovo should demand concrete deadlines, monitoring mechanisms, and political consequences for the party that fails to implement the agreements, because there can be no new obligations without the existing ones being implemented.

According to him, Kosovo’s European perspective should remain open and not be blocked by disputes with Serbia. Normalization of relations is part of the conditions the EU places before both parties; the European Commission’s 2026 reports document violations and deficient implementation by both parties, including Serbia’s lack of accountability for the attack in Banjska.

Jakupi’s main message is that Kosovo should not oppose the dialogue, but should oppose double standards. Dialogue should produce normalization, not turn into a series of unilateral concessions; the European Union must prove that justice, equality, and accountability apply equally to Kosovo and Serbia.

Meanwhile, analyst Vesel Makolli assesses that Kosovo should be especially cautious in the dialogue process with Serbia, as the geopolitical interests of major powers may not always align with Kosovo’s state interests.

According to him, the European Union’s efforts to bring Serbia closer into its own sphere of influence and gradually detach it from Russian influence could affect Brussels’s approach to the dialogue, creating the risk of favoring the Serbian side.

Makolli states that with the arrival of the opposition to power in Serbia, namely with the victory of the Student List, Kosovo’s position at the negotiating table could become even more difficult, because the EU’s interest in bringing Serbia closer and detaching it from Russian influence could push Brussels to, in one form or another, favor the Serbian side.

He emphasizes that European integration remains a strategic interest for Kosovo, but it should not be used as a means to force the country to make unilateral compromises. Therefore, according to him, national unity and close coordination with international allies, especially with the United States of America, are essential.

Speaking about the EU’s approach, Makolli raises the issue of applying equal standards for both parties. He says there are serious arguments to assert that the European Union has used the European integration perspective as an instrument of pressure against Kosovo, while it has not exerted comparable pressure on Serbia with equally concrete consequences.

Makolli makes the distinction that the EU is not using integration only as a means of pressure against Kosovo, but has set the normalization of relations as a condition for the European path of both countries. The problem, according to him, lies in how this conditionality has been applied in practice and whether there is equality.

He recalls that in June 2023, the European Union imposed measures against Kosovo after tensions in the north, while after the September 24, 2023 attack in Banjska, where police officer Afrim Bunjaku was killed, Serbia did not face comparable measures. The measures against Kosovo were lifted this year by the European Commission, following the transfer of local governance in the north of the country.

According to Makolli, the fact that Serbia has still not taken sufficient steps to bring those responsible to justice shows that Brussels should have a more resolute and more equal approach toward both parties.

He considers that Kosovo should secure concrete guarantees from Brussels for the implementation of agreements and for Serbia’s accountability, before taking on new obligations, because it is not fair for Kosovo’s European perspective to be conditioned by a process in which Serbia continues to evade its own obligations.

Makolli also warns that Kosovo should keep in mind that the interests of major powers do not always align with the interests of smaller states, citing the ancient historian Thucydides from the Melian Dialogue: “The strong do what they can, and the weak suffer what they must.”

In conclusion, he emphasizes that Kosovo’s European integration should remain a process based on justice, equality, and the same standards for both parties, and not an instrument of pressure used only against Pristina.