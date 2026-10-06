Justina Shiroka Pula officially assumes office by taking the oath in parliament

After taking office as president of Kosovo, Justina Shiroka Pula was sworn in before members of parliament.

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During the oath, she declared: “I swear that I will devote all my strength to preserving Kosovo’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Shiroka-Pula was elected head of state after receiving 81 votes in the first round of voting.

The process took place after the October 6 deadline set by the Constitutional Court for the election of the president had expired.