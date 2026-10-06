Justina Shiroka Pula officially assumes office by taking the oath in parliament

Justina Shiroka Pula officially assumes office by taking the oath in parliament

After taking office as president of Kosovo, Justina Shiroka Pula was sworn in before members of parliament.

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During the oath, she declared: “I swear that I will devote all my strength to preserving Kosovo’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Shiroka-Pula was elected head of state after receiving 81 votes in the first round of voting.

The process took place after the October 6 deadline set by the Constitutional Court for the election of the president had expired.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 00:45

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