Justina Shiroka-Pula elected president of Kosovo

Kosovo’s Assembly voted Justina Shiroka-Pula into the office of president of the Republic of Kosovo.

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She secured 81 votes in the first round of voting, thereby being elected head of state.

The parliamentary session continued past midnight, and the vote on Shiroka-Pula was held at 00:13.

The election took place after the October 6 deadline set by the Constitutional Court for the presidential election process. Upon taking office, Shiroka-Pula becomes president during an important period for the country’s institutions.