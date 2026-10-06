Justina Shiroka-Pula elected president of Kosovo

Justina Shiroka-Pula elected president of Kosovo

Kosovo’s Assembly voted Justina Shiroka-Pula into the office of president of the Republic of Kosovo.

Të lidhura

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She secured 81 votes in the first round of voting, thereby being elected head of state.

The parliamentary session continued past midnight, and the vote on Shiroka-Pula was held at 00:13.

The election took place after the October 6 deadline set by the Constitutional Court for the presidential election process. Upon taking office, Shiroka-Pula becomes president during an important period for the country’s institutions.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 00:45

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