Judge Christopher Gosnell said the case against Hashim Thaçi and Fadil Fazliu concerns an attempt to obstruct justice, rather than obstruction that was actually carried out.

He explained that an attempt is considered a criminal offense when an individual takes concrete steps to commit it.

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According to Gosnell, the concrete act in this attempt took place in July 2023, when Fahri Fazliu, Fadil Fazliu’s son, made contact with witness Rrustem Mustafa.

The judge said prosecutors and judges were the targets of these actions, while Hashim Thaçi acted as the group’s leader and organizer.