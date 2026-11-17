While presenting the summary of the judgment, Judge Christopher Gosnell referred to a conversation between Hashim Thaçi and Bashkim Smakaj about witness Bislim Zyrapi.

According to Gosnell, Thaçi and Smakaj face charges of attempting to obstruct officials in the performance of their duties.

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In addition, Hashim Thaçi is accused of disclosing confidential information, while Bashkim Smakaj is accused of assisting in the commission of the offense of contempt of court.

The judge also quoted part of Thaçi’s conversation: “Don’t mix him in, don’t mix him in… What provisional government? What intelligence service, man?… The commanders, the commanders.”

Another excerpt mentioned during the hearing was: “They have gone outside, and so have the papers. Tell him not to mix it up, man.”