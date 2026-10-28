Jordan’s King Abdullah II sends congratulations to President Shiroka Pula and confirms willingness to strengthen cooperation with Kosovo

President of the Republic of Kosovo Justina Shiroka Pula has received a congratulatory message from King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan following her assumption of office.

On behalf of the people and government of Jordan, the Jordanian leader sent the president his heartfelt congratulations, wishing her success in her new role.

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“On behalf of the people and government of Jordan, King Abdullah II has conveyed his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for success in her new role to President Shiroka Pula,” the letter from King Abdullah II said.

Abdullah II said Jordan is ready to continue its cooperation with the Republic of Kosovo, with the aim of strengthening friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries.

The message also underscores the importance of maintaining cooperation for the benefit of both peoples and in the interests of peace and prosperity worldwide.

King Abdullah II’s letter is part of Kosovo’s communications with its international partners following President Shiroka Pula’s assumption of office. The stated willingness to continue cooperation demonstrates the aim of preserving and further developing friendly relations between Kosovo and Jordan.