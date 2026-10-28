Netanyahu’s grip on power falters: Arab parties could hold the key to Israel’s next government

The Israeli election results have left Benjamin Netanyahu facing the risk of losing power. Neither the prime minister’s bloc nor the opposition led by Gadi Eisenkot is expected to secure the majority needed to form the next government.

With nearly 70% of ballots counted, the race remains wide open. Growing support for Arab parties could become the deciding factor in resolving the political deadlock.

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Estimates published during the count give Palestinian parties between 16 and 19 seats in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. These seats could give them considerable influence in talks to form a majority, as neither of the two main blocs appears likely to reach 61 seats.

Post-election negotiations will be decisive for the political future of Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister. Meanwhile, Eisenkot must decide whether to seek support from Arab parties to remove Netanyahu from power or risk sending the country back to the polls.

Eisenkot, a retired general who leads the opposition bloc, has spoken of a “Zionist majority.” This suggests that joining forces with the Arab parties is not his preferred option.

Nevertheless, some opposition figures are calling for talks with the Joint List and the Ra’am party, which could play a decisive role in forming a government.

Yair Golan, leader of the center-left Democrats party, has urged Eisenkot to keep the possibility of cooperation with Arab parties open. In his view, sidelining Arab voters would weaken the opposition and give Netanyahu an advantage.

Leaders of the Joint List have said their results cannot be ignored in any political scenario. Yousef Jabareen, a representative of the alliance, has said he is willing to help topple Netanyahu’s government, as well as ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

U.S. President Donald Trump credited his public support with Netanyahu’s performance, which he said was better than expected. Trump said his backing had significantly helped the Israeli prime minister and warned that the result could lead either to a political deadlock or to a Netanyahu victory.

Counting is continuing for soldiers’ ballots and absentee votes, which could change the final distribution of seats. Although the military vote usually leans to the right, participation by reservists with more moderate views could affect the result.

Tuesday’s election saw turnout reach 77.7%, the highest level since 1999. The vote was widely seen as a referendum on the country’s political direction and Netanyahu’s future, amid tensions following the wars of recent years.