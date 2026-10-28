Four detained over robberies resulting in the deaths of two people in Hrom and Gjorče Petrov

Four people have been detained on suspicion of causing the deaths of two people during robberies in Hrom and Gjorče Petrov, the Ministry of Interior said, Telegrafi Macedonia reports.

The Skopje Department of Internal Affairs detained A.S. (22), H.E. (20) and K.A. (58), from Skopje, as well as M.R. (26), from Strumica, yesterday, on 27.10.2026. They are suspected of two criminal offenses of “robbery resulting in death,” under Article 237, paragraph 5 of the Criminal Code. The incidents are suspected to have occurred in Hrom on 22.10.2026 and in Gjorče Petrov on 27.10.2026.

Të lidhura None found

The Ministry of Interior said that, in cooperation with the Skopje Public Prosecutor’s Office and acting on its orders, it had requested short-term detention for the suspects under Article 170 in conjunction with Article 165 of the Criminal Procedure Law. The measure is intended to allow the evidence to be supplemented for further proceedings, after which the relevant criminal complaints will be filed.