Jensen Huang has stepped down as head of the American technology giant Nvidia following reports of several extramarital relationships. They include a relationship with a subordinate and another with a woman whom U.S. officials suspected might have ties to Chinese intelligence. His resignation has exposed serious problems for the second most valuable company in the United States.

In an analysis published on November 16, CNN writes that the matter goes beyond personal relationships and suspicions of espionage. It touches on exports of American chips to China, U.S. national security and multibillion-dollar investments in artificial intelligence.

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Central to the story is Megaspeed, a Singapore-based Nvidia customer where Alice Huang held a senior position. CNN reports that U.S. authorities identified an intimate relationship between her and Jensen Huang. They also suspect that Alice Huang may have been a source for Chinese intelligence, but that suspicion has not been proven.

Megaspeed is under investigation over suspicions that it sent American semiconductors to entities in China, violating Washington’s export restrictions. Analysts cited by CNN estimate that the company’s purchases of Nvidia chips exceed $4 billion. Megaspeed denies any wrongdoing and says it operates in accordance with the law.

According to CNN, Trump administration officials had been examining Megaspeed’s activities for months. Some Treasury Department employees had called for it to be placed on the Commerce Department’s blacklist amid concerns that advanced American chips could end up in China.

The Commerce Department did not take that step, although Secretary Howard Lutnick had known about the relationship between Jensen Huang and Alice Huang for months. This has led to disagreements within the U.S. administration: according to CNN, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has publicly accused the Commerce Department of delaying the classification of Megaspeed as a national security threat.

The disputes have also prompted discussion of Lutnick’s possible dismissal. President Donald Trump, however, continues to support him. The White House has said the president has full confidence in the commerce secretary and his ability to do the job. On Friday, Lutnick voluntarily agreed to testify before the Senate Banking Committee.

Attention has also turned to Nvidia’s aim of selling chips in China. Jensen Huang has long supported expansion into the Chinese market, which he said in 2025 could be worth $50 billion.

The Biden administration restricted exports of advanced chips to prevent Beijing from using them to develop military capabilities and artificial intelligence systems. Nvidia then developed a less powerful chip that complied with U.S. export rules, but the Trump administration imposed further restrictions on its sale. Nvidia said at the time that the measures would cost it $5.5 billion.

Nevertheless, Reuters reported that earlier this year the U.S. government authorized 10 Chinese companies to buy the powerful H200 chip.

Megaspeed is not the only company under investigation over exports of American technology to China, CNN notes. In March, the founder of California-based Super Micro Computer was accused of smuggling servers equipped with Nvidia chips worth $2.5 billion into China in violation of U.S. export laws.

Super Micro Computer was not named in the indictment and said it was cooperating fully with the investigation into the three people charged. According to CNN, the case shows that Nvidia chips have continued to reach China despite strict export controls.

Jensen Huang’s departure has also raised questions about Nvidia’s major investments in artificial intelligence. Over the summer, the company joined forces with financial institutions including Apollo, BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield, Goldman Sachs and KKR to secure more than $500 billion in funding to build artificial intelligence infrastructure.

In addition, Nvidia received a $105 billion financial commitment this year for a major OpenAI data center project. CNN writes that, following Huang’s departure, the company’s strategy of financing businesses that then buy its products is being reassessed. Huang had played a key role in securing those deals.

Another question is whether the former chief executive lied to Nvidia’s board and investors. In a lawsuit filed on Monday, a shareholder alleges that Huang provided misleading information when asked about his relationship with Alice Huang.

The U.S. Congress is also seeking answers. The chair of the Senate Banking Committee has said lawmakers are prepared to subpoena Jensen Huang to testify if he does not appear voluntarily.

According to CNN, the scandal that led to the resignation of one of the technology industry’s most powerful executives has exposed problems with U.S. export controls, relations with China and the financing of artificial intelligence development.