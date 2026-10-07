Januzi: Miners in stable condition, one has difficulty with his leg

A power supply failure has left miners trapped on the levels of the Stantërg mine, Ibrahim Januzi, chairman of the Trepça Miners’ Union, said.

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According to Januzi, the problem occurred at around 7:30 p.m. after the high-voltage lines burned out and a fault was detected at the transformer substation in the first tunnel.

Meanwhile, some of the miners have begun leaving through alternative exits. The first miner, according to information received by Januzi, has already emerged from the mine, while the other groups are expected to follow the same route.

Communication with the workers is being maintained through a wired inductive telephone line, while their health is reported to be stable, with no particular concerns.

Januzi said that one of the miners has a problem with his leg, which could make it difficult for him to walk out.

After communicating with management and receiving information from the scene, he assessed that the line supplying the mine had not suffered major damage and that its repair could be completed within a shorter period of time.

According to the union chairman, the faults that appeared in the flotation sector do not hinder the miners’ evacuation, since that sector is not connected to the lift used to transport them out of the mine.

Januzi expressed concern over the lack of investment and the deteriorated condition of the equipment, stressing that similar problems had also occurred in the past.

He said that the very old transformer substations and the lack of investment often leave miners trapped inside the mine.

He also said that the lack of an alternative power supply forces miners to remain trapped for hours, a situation he described as a threat to their lives and health.