Three miners evacuated from the 11th level, while 60 others remain trapped

Following the incident caused by a fire in the main transformer, 60 miners remain trapped on the 11th level of the Trepça mine in Stantërg.

Të lidhura None found

Three of the 63 miners initially trapped managed to get out through emergency routes.

Meanwhile, rescue teams continue their intervention at the site.

Firefighters and other teams are working to bring out the miners who remain inside and to ensure exits from the 11th level.

The operation is ongoing, while further information is awaited on the miners’ condition and the progress of the rescue efforts.