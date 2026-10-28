Janevska: We are close to an agreement on student meals; meeting with the prime minister expected today

Janevska: We are close to an agreement on student meals; meeting with the prime minister expected today

Minister of Education and Science Vesna Janevska expressed confidence that the issue of student dining halls would be resolved soon.

She said discussions with student representatives were ongoing, and a meeting between the students and the prime minister was scheduled for today.

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“I met with students and representatives of student assemblies from several universities, and we discussed the dining hall. I am completely confident that we will reach a solution. However, I have noticed a slight discrepancy in the continuity of leadership of the student assemblies, and I think the representatives had not been fully informed about the previous agreements we had with the students. At the time, we had no difficulty meeting the student standard and their needs. For that reason, I believe we are close to a solution,” Janevska said in response to journalists’ questions.

Janevska acknowledged that the students had asked for an increase.

“I did not say they had not asked for an increase. We had an agreement with the previous leaders to expand eligibility, but not to increase the amount, because at that point this was more important to them. The expansion was carried out as agreed. They have now submitted a new request, and I am confident we will find a solution. I think we are very close to one,” the minister said.

She said students had been offered a voucher scheme similar to the one used in Slovenia, which had been requested by the previous leaders. Janevska added that similar systems could also be used in some German states or other Western European countries.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 16:03

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