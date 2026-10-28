Denmark launches a new work permit scheme, but Kosovo citizens are not eligible

From January 1, 2027, Denmark will introduce a new work permit mechanism. The scheme sets a lower salary threshold for positions covered by collective agreements, but this option will not be available to Kosovans.

The changes announced by the Danish government aim to make it easier for foreign workers to work and live in the country. Called the Collective Agreement Scheme, the initiative allows companies to hire foreign nationals at a lower minimum salary.

Të lidhura None found

According to the Indian English-language newspaper The Financial Express, the option is reserved for citizens of 16 countries, divided into three categories. Kosovo is not included in any of them.

The categories include the top ten countries outside the European Union, ranked according to Danish investments abroad and foreign investment in Denmark; states negotiating EU membership, which does not include Kosovo; and countries that have reached bilateral mobility agreements with Denmark.

Since Kosovo has not yet attained EU candidate-country status, its citizens will not be able to apply through this scheme.

The law was passed by the Danish parliament, the Folketing, on September 3, 2026. On October 13, 2026, the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) announced that the scheme would be implemented on the scheduled date.

How does the Collective Agreement Scheme work?

Under the scheme, a foreign national can obtain a residence and work permit if the position offers an annual salary of at least 322,000 Danish kroner, based on 2026 levels. The job must be covered by a collective agreement that sets wages and working conditions between employers and trade unions. Companies must be certified in advance, after which the worker can submit a permit application to SIRI.

Criteria for foreign workers

Applicants must have an employment contract or job offer from a certified company and earn at least 322,000 Danish kroner a year. The position must be covered by a collective agreement approved by the minister, and the candidate must be a citizen of a country included on the government’s list.

An application may be submitted only when Denmark’s seasonally adjusted gross unemployment rate, measured as the average for the last three months, is within the limit set by the minister.

Employers also have obligations during the application process: they must declare that the position is covered by an approved collective agreement and that the work is full-time and in accordance with that agreement. The company must also agree to ongoing inspections to verify compliance with the agreement.