Andonovski presents the m.Uslugi application: Public services closer to citizens

Andonovski presents the m.Uslugi application: Public services closer to citizens

The Ministry of Digital Transformation (MDT) has officially launched the m.Uslugi application, through which citizens can access digital public services and electronic documents on their mobile phones.

The application was presented at an event held at the Macedonian Philharmonic, attended by Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, representatives of institutions and the European Union, the diplomatic corps, representatives of the academic and business communities, as well as the media. The Minister of Digital Transformation, Stefan Andonovski, explained the platform’s functions and demonstrated several of them live, the MDT announced.

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Andonovski said that the aim of digital transformation had not been to create applications, portals or other registries, but to facilitate citizens’ access to state services. He pointed out that, for many people, contact with the administration had meant service counters, working hours and submitting documents or data that institutions already had. According to him, m.Uslugi aims to change this way of operating.

The minister said that the idea for the application emerged in 2024, following his participation in the “Diia” Summit in Zurich and his introduction to the Ukrainian “Diia” model. The project was further developed במסגרת the European “GovTech4All” initiative, through the Digital Europe programme.

The MDT said that m.Uslugi had been created as a single point of entry from mobile phones into the digital state. It includes digital identity, electronic documents, public services and notifications, while the integration of payments is also planned in the next stages.

The application is free to use, and its installation and use are voluntary. Through it, citizens will also be able to access the first electronic services from their phones.

Andonovski stressed that the aim was not simply to move administrative procedures from service counters to mobile phones, but to significantly simplify them./Telegrafi/


Shtuar 28.10.2026 16:03

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