In North Macedonia, prices of agricultural products during October were higher than in the same month of the previous year, while farmers’ expenses also increased.

According to the State Statistical Office, agricultural input prices rose by 9.7 percent, while agricultural products increased by 2.2 percent.

Të lidhura None found

Expenditures in the agricultural sector rose by 9.8 percent, while investment funds expanded by 8.3 percent.

The most pronounced price increases were recorded by industrial plants with 18.8 percent and vegetables with 14.7 percent. Meanwhile, products of animal origin declined by 7.9 percent.