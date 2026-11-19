Minister for European Affairs Bekim Sali held a meeting with OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Christophe Kamp. According to the announcement from the minister’s cabinet, the focus of the discussion was on community rights, interethnic relations, and reforms related to the European integration process.

During the meeting, Sali praised the OSCE’s support for strengthening the rule of law, democratic governance, and social cohesion, as well as its commitment to constructive interethnic relations in the spirit of the Ohrid Framework Agreement.

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The discussion emphasized that the Ohrid Framework Agreement remains the foundation of a democratic, inclusive, and multiethnic society built on equal rights, mutual respect, and participation of all communities. The findings of the European Commission’s 2026 Report were also addressed, which notes that implementation of the agreement continues to face challenges, although the legal and institutional framework for minority protection is already in place.

Particular attention was devoted to the use of languages and adequate and fair representation in public administration, while simultaneously preserving the principles of merit, professionalism, and integrity.

The interlocutors also discussed the need for more effective implementation of anti-discrimination mechanisms, prevention of hate speech and hate crimes, Roma inclusion, equality in education, and protection of vulnerable groups.

Minister Sali stressed that protecting the rights of persons belonging to communities constitutes an important part of the European Union accession process, particularly within the framework of Chapters 23 and 24, as well as the reforms envisaged in the draft Roadmap for the Rule of Law and the accompanying action plan for minority rights.

In conclusion, the importance of continued cooperation with the OSCE for more inclusive institutions and concrete results for citizens was reaffirmed.