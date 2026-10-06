Bajrami congratulates Justina Shiroka-Pula on her election as president: Six LDK MPs will not take the country to elections

Bajrami congratulates Justina Shiroka-Pula on her election as president: Six LDK MPs will not take the country to elections

Hykmete Bajrami, an MP from the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), has reacted to Justina Shiroka-Pula’s election as head of Kosovo’s presidency.

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In her reaction, Bajrami reiterated her position that “six LDK MPs will not take the country to elections.” She also congratulated the new president, expressing her hope that Shiroka-Pula would maintain the balance of power and social unity, and act in accordance with the Constitution and the country’s interests, reports Bota Sot.

“I told you: ‘Six LDK MPs will not take the country to elections,’” Bajrami wrote.

She welcomed the election of the new president with the words: “Congratulations to Kosovo on its president!”

“I sincerely hope that the professor, now as president, will maintain the balance of power and social unity, and respect the Constitution and the country’s interests,” she continued.

Bajrami concluded her message with the wish: “Much success, Madam President!”


Shtuar 7.10.2026 01:27

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