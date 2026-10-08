Tirana International Airport and NTA strengthen cooperation to promote Albania

Tirana International Airport and NTA strengthen cooperation to promote Albania

Today, Tirana International Airport (TIA) and the National Tourism Agency (NTA) formalized their cooperation to promote Albania as a tourist destination and contribute to increasing the number of international visitors.

Të lidhura

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Representatives of Tirana International Airport (TIA) and the National Tourism Agency (NTA) were present, including TIA Administrator Marsida Pallko, Operations Director Piervittorio Farabbi, and NTA Director-General Jola Hysaj.

The cooperation will focus on developing joint marketing initiatives, promoting airlines, and supporting the opening of new destinations and air routes to Albania.

The parties will exchange data and information on air traffic, destinations, tourism markets, accommodation facilities, travel agencies, and tour operators, creating a stronger basis for identifying markets with high potential.

The coordination of efforts will focus on developing new tourism markets and opening new direct destinations through cooperation with airlines, tour operators, and international tourism boards.

The parties will coordinate joint promotional initiatives, participation in international fairs and events, the organization of familiarization trips and influencer campaigns, as well as the exchange of data on markets, air traffic, and tourism potential, with the aim of increasing the number of visitors and diversifying tourism markets.

As part of this partnership, TIA and NTA will also engage in meetings with airlines, tour operators, and international tourism boards, with the aim of expanding the flight network and creating new opportunities for tourism development.

This cooperation aims to strengthen the link between air transport and tourism development, making Albania more accessible and more widely promoted in international markets while providing a more complete experience for visitors who choose the country as their destination.


Shtuar 8.10.2026 10:29

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