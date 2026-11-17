Benjamin Netanyahu is facing calls for an investigation following suspicions that an official from his staff helped arrest Arab activists on election day in an attempt to influence the voting outcome.

The allegations were made public by “Uvda,” an investigative program on Israel’s Channel 12 television. According to the report, information about the activists was sent to police by the Prime Minister’s Office one day before the October 27 elections.

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The incident concerns the detention of three activists from the Arab Raam party in southern Israel in the early hours of the morning while voting was taking place. They were suspected of being involved in a possible vote-buying scheme.

Netanyahu and Likud mentioned the arrests several times during the day, claiming that Raam was attempting to “steal the election.” The issue was also used to encourage their supporters to turn out.

However, the manner in which the three men were detained was called into question following subsequent developments. The courts rejected police requests to extend their detention, ruling that the arrests had been made without a valid search or arrest warrant. All three suspects have been released.

The “Uvda” program reported that the focus was on Ido Norden, Netanyahu’s chief of staff. He is suspected of bypassing the usual communication procedures one day before the election and contacting the police commissioner directly to provide information about the activists.

According to the report, Norden directed police to another person who was said to have information about the activists. Channel 12 reported that this was a former employee of the Prime Minister’s Office.

The arrests carried out on election day were based on information passed on by Norden and the former employee.

The Prime Minister’s Office categorically denied the claims broadcast by Channel 12, describing them as false and defamatory.

However, the office confirmed that Norden had communicated with police. The official statement said he had received information about a possible criminal offense and had acted in accordance with the duty of every law-abiding citizen.

According to the same account, on the morning of the election Norden was informed that a person had been caught with tens of thousands of shekels in cash and Raam party ballots.

Israel Police announced that it would examine the decision-making process, the way the information was reported and the responsibilities of the structures involved. The institution said that all police actions, including the operation carried out on the morning of the election, were intended to protect the integrity of the electoral process.

On Monday evening, Israel’s Attorney General announced that she would examine how information had been passed from the Prime Minister’s Office to police.

Her spokesperson said that all the circumstances of the case would be analyzed. The Attorney General later requested that the review initiated by police be suspended until the appropriate way to conduct the investigation had been determined.

The opposition has called for an immediate investigation. Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party and one of the candidates to succeed Netanyahu as prime minister, described the actions of the prime minister and his inner circle as a direct threat to Israeli democracy.

Eisenkot warned that as long as Netanyahu remains in office, Israel will no longer have free and fair elections.

The case has revived the political debate in Israel over the limits of the Prime Minister’s Office’s interference in police work and the impact such actions could have on the electoral process.