Today’s weather forecast: Rain across most of the country

Unsettled weather conditions are expected across the country today. According to the weather forecast, skies will be cloudy, with the cloud cover gradually clearing during the day.

Light rain will persist until the morning hours. After that, it is expected to become increasingly localized in the northern parts of the country, where it will continue until the evening.

Të lidhura None found

Winds will blow mainly from the south, at an average speed of 6 m/s. At times, they are expected to strengthen to 14 m/s, particularly along the coast and in valley areas.

At sea, waves of force 2–4 are forecast.