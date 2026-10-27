Israel: High turnout in parliamentary elections as Netanyahu faces a challenge for power

Israeli citizens voted on Tuesday, October 27, in the first parliamentary elections held since Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack.

The election is seen as decisive for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political future. His centrist rivals are seeking to change the country’s political course.

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The vote is taking place amid political clashes and security concerns, after nearly three years of conflict and rising tensions in the Middle East.

The election is an important test of support for Netanyahu, particularly over how his government handled the security failures preceding the October 7 attack and the war that followed.

The prime minister’s main rival is Gadi Eisenkot, a former chief of the Israeli military and leader of a new centrist political force. He aims to build an alternative to Likud, the right-wing party led by Netanyahu.

Key campaign issues have included national security, political accountability for the 2023 attacks, the war in Gaza, and compulsory military service for the ultra-Orthodox community.

Figures released in the early hours indicated high turnout. The Central Elections Committee announced that 16.68% of voters had cast their ballots by 10:00 a.m. local time, the highest figure for that time of day since 1981.

By midday, turnout had surpassed 30%, while afternoon reports indicated that around 45% of voters had voted by 2:00 p.m. However, these figures show strong electoral mobilization but do not indicate which camp will win.

The formation of a new government may not be determined immediately by the election result. The Knesset has 120 seats, and a governing majority requires at least 61 members.

The proportional system makes it impossible for a single party to secure a majority on its own, so coalitions are expected to be essential. Pre-election polls indicated that neither Netanyahu’s bloc nor the opposition might reach the numbers needed to govern.

In these circumstances, small parties could play a decisive role in negotiations to form the next government.

Polling stations are expected to close at 10:00 p.m. local time. After voting ends, Israeli broadcasters are expected to publish the first exit polls, while preliminary results will offer an initial indication of how the seats are distributed. The final result and formation of a new government may take longer.