EU plans to expand Frontex’s powers over deportations, NGOs call for greater oversight

EU plans to expand Frontex’s powers over deportations, NGOs call for greater oversight

A European Union reform aims to give Frontex a broader role in returning irregular migrants, including the possibility of helping deport them from one country outside the EU to another.

The European Commission is expected to present the new package on Tuesday, Euronews reported. Under the proposed changes, the agency would be able to cooperate with the authorities of non-member countries, including North African states, to return migrants to their countries of origin.

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Frontex could also become involved in deportations from return centers that EU countries plan to open in third countries. Five European governments are in talks to establish the first center of its kind, which is expected to begin operating in 2027.

The initiative has raised concerns among human rights organizations. They are calling for stronger oversight and accountability mechanisms to ensure that migrants’ rights are respected. Cooperation with countries outside the EU will require specific agreements.

Frontex currently has agreements of this kind with Albania, Serbia and North Macedonia, while the European Union is negotiating an agreement with Senegal. The reform also includes establishing a rapid-response force for cases involving mass arrivals of irregular migrants and creating a unit to monitor social media networks.

Under the next seven-year budget, the agency is expected to receive 12 billion euros, twice as much as its previous funding. The funds are intended to strengthen border controls and implement policies for returning migrants.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 19:47

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